Titus O’Neil Gives His Opinion on Hulk Hogan Returning to WWE

Hulk Hogan finally made his long awaited return to WWE at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Hogan has been in some hot water over the last few years due to racist comments he made in the past.

Sky Sports recently asked Titus O’Neil about Hogan’s return, and he said that he had no ill will towards the Hulkster.

“It’s not my decision who goes where, I support whatever decision the company goes with,” O’Neil said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. “But at the same time we are all independent thinkers; I have no ill will towards Hulk Hogan whatsoever.

“He’s a part of the WWE family and as a part of the WWE family we embrace him and we’ll make whatever we have to work, work. At the end of the day we’re all entertainers, we’re not politicians, we’re not advocates for one thing or another unless we choose to be and there’s not been one entertainer in the history of WWE who has been at a higher level of WWE than Hulk Hogan.”