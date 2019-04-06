Titus O’Neil spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast this week, as heard below, and said his good friend Batista was worried about being rusty for his No Holds Barred Match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

“He was a little concerned about being rusty,” Titus revealed. “But he’s in there with a professional like Triple H and they’ve gone to battle several times before. It’s on the grandest stage of them all, but he’s competed at this level on numerous occasions, and I think once he gets over the pre-match jitters and gets into the action, I think it’s going to be one hell of a fight. He’s definitely going in to try and end the career of Triple H.”

Titus also said they joke about The Animal’s recent “give me what I want!” promo on RAW, which has become a meme online.

“It was, what it was. I joke with him about it a little bit,” Titus said. “I’ll send him a text and ask him, ‘What do you really want?’ It’s funny because we’re in an era in which everything you do on television can be meme’d, cloned, put a remix to, so he’s gotten a little bit of the Titus O’Neil Treatment with that one after the Titus World-slide.”