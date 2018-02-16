Titus O’Neil Takes Huge Group To Black Panther, JBL – Rugby, Magician Wrestler At WWE PC

– WWE posted this video of wrestling magician Evan Cloyd performing for other talents at the WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando last week:

– JBL’s Rugby United New York announced this week that they have joined the Major League Rugby organization and will play a full schedule in the 2019 season. WWE gave JBL a big plug with the following announcement on the news:

JBL brings Major League Rugby to New York City

Major League Rugby has announced that Rugby United New York will join the league on an exhibition schedule for the 2018 season. Co-owned by WWE Legend JBL, the Rugby United New York has joined MLR as an associate member and will play a full schedule for the 2019 season.

The team’s first home match, against Boston on Saturday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at Gaelic Park in the Bronx, is open to the public. The game will also serve as the annual FDNY vs. NYPD rugby match, in aid of the McNaughton-Engeldrum fund for the families of fallen personnel. Tickets are available at rugbyunitedny.com.

“Rugby’s values set it apart from other sports, and we have a duty to stand by these and make a meaningful impact in our communities,” JBL said.

For more information, visit http://www.rugbyunitedny.com.

– Titus O’Neil partnered with local athletes and others in the community to bring more than 2,000 kids to see the new Black Panther movie in Tampa on Thursday night. You can see videos and comments from Titus below:

Yesterday was a very special day for me. We went from a goal of 200 to now over 2000kids to see the premiere of the #blackpanther movie for FREE!! Thanks to those involved that made this movement happen. @Back_ToReality @Jaboowins @Geraldini93 and many others. pic.twitter.com/JBI3MTa0rC — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 16, 2018

Today was a very blessed day. I started at the gym at 5 a.m. We surprised a lot of kids at Academy Prep and had an amazing Pep Rally at Jefferson High School. Thank you to everyone who contributed in putting together this incredible movement. #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/X7bJKDxJBP — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 16, 2018