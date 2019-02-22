TJP Comments On His WWE Release, Vince McMahon Congratulates The Rock And Paige, More

– Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gem, featuring WWE Hall of Famer The Junkyard Dog going at it with “Mad Dog” Buzz Sawyer at a Houston Wrestling/Mid-South Wrestling event on September 9, 1983. The full upload on the WWE Network runs for more than 13 minutes.

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher will be in action on next Wednesday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. He will face Tyler Bate. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake will also air. As previously announced, WALTER will face WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno next Wednesday at 3pm ET.

– NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network.

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this week to congratulate The Rock, Paige and director Stephen Merchant on the new “Fighting with My Family” movie that hits theaters nationwide today.

Vince wrote, “Congratulations to @RealPaigeWWE, @TheRock, and @StephenMerchant on #FightingWithMyFamily. If you haven’t already, you will fall in love with Paige and her family. Go see it this Friday!”

– As noted, WWE has announced the releases of TJP, Hideo Itami and Tye Dillinger this afternoon. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP took to Twitter after his departure was announced, and thanked the company.

He wrote, “Thanks for giving me a chance and letting me play for the team I grew up watching”

