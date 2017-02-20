TNA Announces All Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Scheduled Through August

On Monday, TNA officially announced all of their upcoming Impact Wrestling television tapings scheduled through the month of August.

Below is the release that TNA issued earlier today with all of the details:

IMPACT Wrestling Schedule For Universal Studios Orlando

Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios in just a couple of weeks for our next set of Television Tapings from March 2nd – March 5th. Four days of incredible action that will be must see if you are in the Orlando area. If your travel plans don’t take you to Orlando in March, we are pleased to announce our Universal taping schedule through August 2017.

This is your chance to plan ahead and be a part of the energy and excitement that is Impact Wrestling LIVE. Admission to our shows at Universal Studios is always free of charge and the nights are filled with pulse pounding action.

As we march towards Slammiversary, the rivalries are certainly going to intensify. As Impact Stars EC3, Lashley, Eddie Edwards, Moose, “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and his wife Maria, Decay and others will all be appearing over the next several months.

Here are the dates you can catch Impact Wrestling LIVE!

Thursday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 5th

Thursday, April 20th – Sunday, April 23rd

Sunday, July 2nd – Thursday, July 6th

Thursday, August 17th – Sunday, August 20th

April 20th and August 17th will feature Live episodes of Impact Wrestling. Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite Impact Stars and Knockouts LIVE and up close. VIP and Travel Packages will be announced soon from ShopTNA.Com. We are looking forward to spending the summer with our great fans at Universal Studios Orlando, FL.