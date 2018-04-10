TNA Joke On RAW, Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy React, Post-WrestleMania RAW Attendance

– This week’s RAW saw former SmackDown Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn approach RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and ask him for a job with the red brand after they were officially fired from SmackDown due to the WrestleMania 34 loss to Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Angle later let the two fight for a contract and that match ended in a no contest, resulting in no RAW job for either man, but Angle did name TNA during the backstage segment to set up the match. Angle first told Owens and Sami that the RAW tag team division was full but he heard “TNA is hiring.”

No word yet on what is next for Sami and Owens but you can see footage from their match below:

– Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,821 fans in attendance at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for Monday’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE RAW. They announced a sold-out crowd of 13,955 fans in the same venue for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” event.

– As noted, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Titus Worldwide while The Revival defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to advance to next week’s RAW in the Tag Team Eliminator matches. Wyatt and Hardy vs. The Revival will see the winners face The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia. Wyatt, Hardy, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder tweeted the following after RAW:

The DELETERS of WORLDS shall PROCURE The Tag Team Championships of the World as we BURN and DELETE all of the OPPOSITION. #RAW #EXPEDITIONofGOLD pic.twitter.com/EdpxNkHwQK — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 10, 2018