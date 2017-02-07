TNA & Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Partnership
On Tuesday, a press conference was held in Tokyo, Japan to announce the new working relationship between North America’s TNA Impact Wrestling and Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH promotions.
Featured below, via Twitter, is a photo from the press conference that shows NOAH President Masayuki Uchida making the official announcement earlier today.
As of this writing, TNA has yet to publicly acknowledge the news.
【TNA、現インパクトレスリングとの業務提携を発表！】
2月7日内田雅之会長の記者会見の模様はこちらをご覧下さい。 https://t.co/QkABjPeW5o#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/Pfy5KLGh2R
— プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) February 7, 2017