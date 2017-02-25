Tom Phillips Allegedly Sends Sexually Graphic Messages To Woman On Instagram

It looks like Tom Phillips may have found himself in the center of some pretty big controversy.

The WWE announcer was caught allegedly sending sexually graphic messages to a female on social media known as “missythetattooedgirl,” who upon finding out he was engaged, decided to share the messages publicly.

In addition to sharing the explicit messages Phillips was sending her, the woman also wrote and posted the following statement:

“This is why I don’t trust people. Without my friends I never would’ve known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn’t be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently nobody is faithful anymore.”

After the story became public news, both Phillips and the woman he was messaging changed their Instagram and Twitter accounts to “Private.” Phillips and WWE have not publicly acknowledged the situation as of this writing.

Featured below are some of the messages Phillips sent to the woman, which contain graphic sexual language and profanity.