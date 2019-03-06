Tommaso Ciampa Set For Surgery Soon, WWE NXT Plans Being Changed, Ciampa Out For Months

WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is scheduled to undergo neck surgery in the next few days, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

We will know more once the surgery is over but early word is that Ciampa will not be able to wrestle for a very long time. He will also have to vacate the NXT Title.

WWE had plans for Johnny Gargano vs. Ciampa at “Takeover: New York” during WrestleMania 35 weekend but that match obviously will not be happening now. Meltzer noted that lots of plans are being changed due to the Ciampa injury. Ciampa was planning on working through the injury and WWE knew he was going to have to take time off after Takeover, but the situation apparently got much worse in the last week, so bad that they have to do the surgery now.

As we’ve noted, Ciampa has been pulled from all WWE events and all signings or appearances. We still don’t know the nature of the neck surgery but Ciampa could be out of action from 6-14 months.

The next NXT TV tapings are scheduled for next Wednesday, March 13, and that’s where everything will be explained with the title and the angles for Takeover.

Stay tuned for updates on Ciampa’s status.