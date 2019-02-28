Tommaso Ciampa WWE Status & Injury Updates, Tag Team Plans Nixed At RAW

We noted earlier how WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is currently dealing with an injury. PWInsider reports that Ciampa is suffering from a neck injury.

The injury forced a re-write of this week’s RAW episode from Atlanta, according to the report. Original plans had Ciampa and Johnny Gargano teaming up for a Fatal 4 Way tag team match against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Aleister Black and Ricochet, and another team that was not revealed. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival were scheduled to be at ringside for the match. Plans were changed once it was confirmed that Ciampa was not cleared to wrestle. The Revival ended up losing to Black and Ricochet in a non-title match, while Gargano and Ciampa did not appear on the main part of the show. Gargano did appear in a brief backstage segment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who was there for the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

DIY did not appear on Tuesday’s SmackDown either. Gargano was scheduled to face Cesaro in singles action but that was changed to Cesaro and Sheamus losing to The Hardys, who were returning to action.

Ciampa has reportedly been dealing with the neck injury for at least 4-5 weeks, possibly longer. Depending on when Ciampa is cleared, WWE may have to change plans for the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the main event of the “Takeover: New York” event during WrestleMania 35 weekend. It was noted that all creative options are on the table.

There’s no word yet on when Ciampa will be cleared for action but he is not on the road for this weekend’s live events, and was not cleared as of this week.