Tommy Dreamer Hosting Seminar At The Academy In Minnesota On 12/6

Tommy Dreamer will be hosting a seminar at The Academy pro wrestling school in Minnesota on December 6th. The following press release was sent out today with all of the details on the event.

The Academy is proud to announce that our next training seminar will feature former WWE, ECW, GFW/TNA Impact Wrestling Superstar Tommy Dreamer.

We will be holding two seminars and will be open to anyone looking to gain knowledge in the world of professional wrestling, regardless of experience. All are welcome from those with no pro-wrestling training, to established wrestlers looking to expand their knowledge and take their game to the next level.

The first seminar will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for those who have had 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 8:30pm to 10:30pm will be the second seminar for those who have had 20+ pro-wrestling matches.

Tommy Dreamer brings 28 years of professional wrestling experience to the table and has left finger prints all over our industry still seen today through his contributions in the ring and behind the scenes in ECW and as an executive working in WWE’s Talent Relations Department scouting and hiring talent who have gone on to become some of the biggest stars in our industry.

In ECW, Dreamer had memorable feuds with The Sandman, Raven, The Dudley Boyz and others as well as capturing the World Heavyweight Championship and the Tag-Team Titles on 3 separate occasions.

Dreamer then joined World Wrestling Entertainment as part of the ECW Invasion. Shortly thereafter Dreamer also spent time on RAW’s creative team and took over some administrative duties in helping injured talents find proper care and rehabilitation before returning to the ring.

In 2004, Dreamer transitioned into WWE’s Talent Relations department full-time, where he was head of their developmental territories. Dreamer helped groom developmental talent before their call-ups to the main roster as well as scouting wrestlers from around the world to sign to WWE contracts.

LIMITED SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE AND ONCE SEMINAR IS FULL YOU WILL NO LONGER BE ALLOWED TO REGISTER.

Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can attend both seminars for $75.