Tommy End Debuts New Character At NXT Ocala (Photos), Explains Name Change

NXT star Tommy End switched things up a bit at the NXT live event in Ocala, Florida on Saturday evening.

End came out with a new gimmick at the show, as seen in the photos via @JJWilliamsWON below, defeating Elias Samson in singles competition.

After the show, End, now working under the name Aleister Black, explained the name change.

“All is the same, this skin is inested with the same colors, said Black. “The ghost haunting between the walls in my head just has a different name.”

Additionally, Aleister Black took to social media, changing the name on his official Twitter page and posting the following tweet regarding the name change.