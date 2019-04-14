NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm will be returning to Japan’s Stardom promotion for a number of shows in May. The company confirmed today that Storm would be in action at the Shinkiba 1st Ring on May 3th to 6th. Storm has also been confirmed for Stardom’s Korakuen Hall show on May 16th.

Mae Young Classic winner Toni Storm has not wrestled for appeared for Stardom since June of 2018. Storm won the Mae Young Classic at the first all-women’s WWE Network event: Evolution. Toni also defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT UK Women’s Champion at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool back in January.