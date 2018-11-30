Toni Storm On What It Was Like to Meet Triple H, Wrestling Rhea Ripley, WWE NXT UK, More

WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm recently spoke with SportBible.com. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

(Note: the interview was done before Storm’s loss to the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley aired.)

How much of an impact has NXT UK had on women’s wrestling?

We’ve had so many hidden gems in the women’s division in the UK that haven’t been able to, you know, be on the grand stage that is NXT UK in WWE. So, NXT UK is gonna be able to show the world what incredible hidden gems we have for women’s wrestling.

Some people would consider you to be the face of the NXT UK women’s division, following on from the success that you’ve had in WWE so far. How do you deal with the pressure of maintaining that position?

There’s definitely a lot of pressure and it’s definitely very difficult to deal with because, yeah, there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders and a lot of pressure to be the best in any locker room. But I just keep doing my thing. I keep pushing through. I figured that if I can come from nothing in Australia all the way to NXT UK, then there’s no limit to what I can do. So I just need to keep pushing like I always have done.

You’ve competed against many women in your career, but some people would say that Rhea Ripley is your toughest test in the final of the Women’s Championship tournament. What’s it like to step into the ring with someone like Ripley?

I’m not going to lie and say I’m not intimidated when I’m in the ring with, you know, athletic machines like Rhea Ripley [and] girls like Meiko Satomura and Io Shirai. It’s an intimidating world and it’s a very high-pressure situation, but I just got to remember and keep in the back of my head where I came from and the journey that it has taken for me to get here. If I can overcome that, then I can overcome anyone.

NXT is the brainchild of Triple H and people credit him a lot for its success. He’s been heavily pushing into the British wrestling scene with NXT UK. Have you met him and what was it like?

It’s incredible. He’s the man. He’s been there and he’s done it all. He’s someone who I was such a huge fan of for so many years and then I get to meet him, get advice from him, work with him. And it’s just incredible. I feel like in just a short time that I’ve been able to grab some advice off him I’ve learnt so much just from those little bits. I’m very lucky; I’m very blessed to be able to work with literally the best of the best and it’s helped me so much.