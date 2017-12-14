Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Matches, Significant Office Departures, Ethan Carter III

– Below is the latest episode of Around The Ring with Josh Mathews, featuring Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III’s third appearance on the show:

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature Caleb Konley & X Division Champion Trevor Lee vs. Dezmond Xavier & Taiji Ishimori, a Summit between Sami Callihan & Konnan to discuss The LAX vs. Impact Tag Team Champions OVE, James Storm & Moose calling out American Top Team, a #1 contenders Fatal 4 Way with Spinelli vs. Madison Rayne vs. Sienna vs. Allie, Rosemary vs. Laurel Van Ness to crown a new Knockouts Champion plus six-man action with Global Champion Eli Drake, Chris Adonis and a mystery partner vs. Alberto El Patron, Petey Williams and Johnny Impact.

– Impact had two significant staff departures this week – Live Events Manager Rafael Morfi and Director & Producer Dave Sahadi. PWInsider reports that Morfi’s departure came after he and Anthem were unable to come to terms on a new financial agreement. Morfi has worked for WWE in the past and continues to work with others such as WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and House of Hardcore.

Sahadi, who also worked for WWE in the past, came to the company in March 2006 and it was seen as a major hire for TNA. He’s worked as a Director & Producer but was let go this week. His departure was described as the latest cost-cutting move by Anthem. Sahadi was considered to be a really talented Director.

Morfi tweeted the following on his departure this week:

My current business arrangement w/ @IMPACTWRESTLING is over as of today. Will be focusing more time w/ my other clients in the industry. — Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) December 12, 2017