Tonight’s Live Impact Wrestling Will Be Extended Past 2 Hours

TNA made a number of announcements this week, the latest of which centers around tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, the first show for TNA of the new year.

Impact Wrestling will kick off their 2017 campaign as part of the new majority owners Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, with a special “extended live” episode.

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling airs “live” via tape delay from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and will be extended in length by ten minutes. TNA announced the news via their official Twitter page, writing, “Sometimes 2 hours isn’t enough time.”

Announced for tonight’s show is a TNA World Championship match with Eddie Edwards defending the title against Bobby Lashley, EC3 or a mystery opponent, as well as The Broken Hardy’s appearing on Eli Drake’s “Facts Of Life” segment where they promise to deliver an announcement of some kind.

Check back here later this evening for news and notes from the first episode of Impact Wrestling of 2017, as well as for any spoiler notes coming out of the first set of television tapings for future shows.