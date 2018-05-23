Tonight’s NXT Line-Up, Ken Shamrock Knocks RAW Segment, Lucha House Party

– WWE posted this backstage video of “Lucha House Party” members Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik having the “Yanny or Laurel?” debate backstage at last night’s WWE 205 Live show.
– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode:
* TM61 vs. Heavy Machinery
* Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane
* Vanessa Borne vs. Steffanie Newell
* Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream in a Handicap Match
– The RAW segment with Bobby Lashley, his “sisters” and Sami Zayn has received a lot of negative feedback on social media this week. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and MMA Legend Ken Shamrock tweeted the following on the segment:
When it's good, #RAW is great entertainment and unparalleled athleticism. When it's not, it can feel awkward to watch. The overall reaction to the Lashley bit makes me wonder, they had something more controversial written and the sister skit won out?
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) May 22, 2018