Tonight’s SmackDown Dark Match, Naomi Returns (Video), The Fashion Files Full Video

– As noted, Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers is now official for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view after Fandango & Tyler Breeze issued a challenge to Rowan & Harper during a special edition of The Fashion Files. It appears The Fashion Files are now airing only on WWE’s website and YouTube channel. Only a preview of the latest segment aired on tonight’s SmackDown but you can see the full segment below:

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Bennett.

– WWE previously announced The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Tamina Snuka, Lana and Carmella in six-woman action for tonight’s SmackDown but the match never happened. Riott faced SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match instead. Flair won by DQ as Natalya got involved after doing commentary. The post-match angle saw Naomi make her return after being away for a few weeks due to the injury she suffered at the hands of The Riott Squad.

As noted, Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will see Natalya take on Flair in a Lumberjack Match with The Riott Squad, Carmella, Lana and Tamina as Lumberjacks. Below are videos from tonight’s match along with comments from Naomi: