Tonight’s WWE NXT, Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode?, Mark Andrews – WWE 205 Live

– As noted, the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament will continue next week with Mark Andrews vs. Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak. Below is a look at Andrews with comments from the WWE UK Superstar.

– The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* SAnitY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era

* Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* Johnny Gargano speaks

* Bianca Belair vs. a local enhancement talent

– It looks like Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Randy Orton may be taking place at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in March. Orton returned to SmackDown on last night’s show and delivered RKOs to Roode, Rusev and Aiden English after Rusev lost a title match to Roode. Below is video from the return: