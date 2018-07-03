Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & 205 Live From Omaha: US Open Challenge, AJ Styles, No DQ Match, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Team Hell No will open tonight’s show. Matches announced include Peyton Royce vs. Becky Lynch, Aiden English vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match, Asuka vs. James Ellsworth and an Independence Day US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. There will also be the first annual Third of July Pancake Eating Contest hosted by The New Day. 205 Live will feature a No DQ match between Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Team Hell No to kick off SmackDown LIVE

* AJ Styles takes on Aiden English

* Jeff Hardy issues an Independence Day United States Open Challenge

* Becky Lynch battles Peyton Royce

* Asuka goes one-on-one with James Ellsworth

* The New Day face off in the First Annual Third of July Pancake Eating Contest

