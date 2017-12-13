Tony Nese Kicked Out Of The Zo Train?, Colin Delaney On His WWE Return (Video), JYD

– As noted, former WWE jobber Colin Delaney returned to WWE TV on this week’s SmackDown for a squash loss to The Bludgeon Brothers. Below is Fallout video of Delaney talking about his latest appearance for WWE and what he’s been doing since leaving the company in 2008. Delaney says he’s been working on getting back to the company and as bad as he hurt from Rowan & Harper’s attack, the chants from fans will carry him to the next. Delaney also says this isn’t the last we will see of him.

– Today would have been the 65th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Junkyard Dog.

– Last night’s WWE 205 Live main event saw Tony Nese defeat WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore by disqualification in a non-title match after Ariya Daivari hit his Zo Train partner from behind. Enzo had cut a pre-match promo on how The Zo Train is an unbreakable unit. Nese did not want to work the match but Enzo talked him into it. After the match, Enzo and Daivari appeared to turn on Nese while Drew Gulak watched from outside of the ring. This led to Enzo talking Gulak into turning on Nese next. The beatdown continued until Enzo left Nese laying to end the show.

Enzo and Nese had words during an earlier backstage segment but there’s no official word yet on if he has been kicked out of The Zo Train. One of the WWE Twitter accounts did make reference to the end of Team PowerPoint, Nese and Gulak. Below is video from the main event plus post-show comments from Daivari and Gulak: