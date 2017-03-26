Top 20 Most Popular WWE Network Shows For The Week: Fans Gearing Up For WM33

The trend continued this past week in terms of the most popular / most watched shows on the WWE Network digital subscription service, as new original weekly programming once again dominated the top portion of the latest Top 20 Most Popular Shows list.

Dominating the top three spots per usual were the new, first-run shows such as NXT TV, Talking Smack and 205 Live, respectively.

What was different about this week was the shows listed from numbers five through 20. Among the 15 spots, 9 were past WrestleMania pay-per-views — WrestleMania 32 (#7), WrestleMania 31 (#9), WrestleMania 30 (#11), WrestleMania 17 (#14), WrestleMania 19 (#15), WrestleMania 20 (#16), WrestleMania 22 (#18), WrestleMania 21 (#19) and WrestleMania 29 (#20). Also included was the WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas special (#13), proving the fact that the WWE Universe is clearly gearing up for WrestleMania 33 next Sunday evening.

Below is the complete list of the Top 20 Most Popular WWE Network Shows for the past week:

TOP 20 MOST POPULAR WWE NETWORK SHOWS #20 – WrestleMania 29

#19 – WrestleMania 21

#18 – WrestleMania 22

#17 – Elimination Chamber 2017

#16 – WrestleMania 20

#15 – WrestleMania 19

#14 – WrestleMania 17

#13 – WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#12 – Bring It to the Table (Ep 2: Kurt Angle Exclusive)

#11 – WrestleMania 30

#10 – Ride Along: Philly Phrenzy

#9 – WrestleMania 31

#8 – Royal Rumble 2017

#7 – WrestleMania 32

#6 – NXT (382)

#5 – Fastlane 2017

#4 – Ride Along: 405 Live!

#3 – 205 Live (17)

#2 – Talking Smack (918)

#1 – NXT (383)

WrestleMania 33 takes place live this coming Sunday, April 2nd from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Join us here on 4/2 for live results coverage of the pay-per-view.