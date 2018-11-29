Top Indie Star Not Headed To WWE After All?

It looks like “The Last Real Man in Professional Wrestling” will not be signing with WWE.

Silas Young was rumored to be signing with WWE soon but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ring of Honor has offered him a new three-year deal. The latest word is that Silas is expected to accept the deal and stick with ROH.

Silas attended Monday’s RAW in Milwaukee and remained hidden for the most part as he watched from ringside. The Observer adds that Young was there because his son, who is a big WWE fan, wanted to attend.