Top international talent Garza Jr. made his WWE NXT debut at last night’s live event in Melbourne, Florida. He lost the opening match to Mansoor Al-Shehail and looked very good in the ring, according to our correspondent.
WWE announced in mid-April that they had signed Garza to a deal. He is the nephew of former WCW star Hector Garza and the cousin of WWE 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo.
Below are a few photos from last night’s debut:
We have the NXT debut of @GarzaaJr here in Melbourne FL pic.twitter.com/SP9gptvXFq
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 2, 2019
A few more @GarzaaJr debut photos pic.twitter.com/7Vf1jpslET
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 3, 2019