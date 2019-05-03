Top international talent Garza Jr. made his WWE NXT debut at last night’s live event in Melbourne, Florida. He lost the opening match to Mansoor Al-Shehail and looked very good in the ring, according to our correspondent.

WWE announced in mid-April that they had signed Garza to a deal. He is the nephew of former WCW star Hector Garza and the cousin of WWE 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo.

Below are a few photos from last night’s debut: