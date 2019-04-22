The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA is now advertising a new set of matches for the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The following matches are now advertised:

* Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

* AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

* Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with the title on the line

Other Superstars being advertised for Extreme Rules are RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

Reigns vs. Corbin and Rollins vs. McIntyre were announced by the arena back in early March before the Superstar Shakeup. Extreme Rules tickets are on sale now.