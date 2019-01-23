Top Name Set For The WWE Royal Rumble, Current Card For Sunday

The closing segment on tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Randy Orton return to drop Samoa Joe with a RKO outta nowhere. Orton was then confirmed for the 30-man Royal Rumble Match at Sunday’s Rumble pay-per-view.

Orton’s attack on Joe came after Joe interfered in the 2 of 3 Falls main event between Rey Mysterio and Andrade, taking them both out for a No Contest. Joe defeated Mustafa Ali earlier in the night to stack the momentum going into the Rumble.

No new entrants for the 30-woman Rumble Match were announced on SmackDown. There are 10 open spots for the men’s match and 7 open spots for the women’s match as of this writing, going into the pay-per-view.

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on Sunday from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. We will have live coverage beginning at 5pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for Sunday

WWE Universal Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Bayley, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Alicia Fox, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Randy Orton, Titus O’Neil, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE United States Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy (c)