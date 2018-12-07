Top NJPW Star To WWE?, Has WWE Quit Caring About Some Contracts & The Repercussions?

WWE reportedly has interest in another top star from New Japan Pro Wrestling – current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There has been talk of signing KUSHIDA for weeks and that talk has picked up as of late. KUSHIDA is currently under contract to NJPW until the end of January and he’s scheduled to defend his title against Taiji Ishimori at the big WrestleKingdom 13 show on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

Regarding WWE’s interest in KUSHIDA, The Observer notes that we shouldn’t be hearing about WWE possibly signing him because he’s under contract to NJPW. This could be a sign that WWE is getting even more aggressive with signing talents and not caring about contracts. There’s a feeling that no one would take action against WWE for talking with contracted talents, with the possible exception of MLW and ROH. That’s not to say NJPW wouldn’t take any action against WWE but it would be a difficult process as they are based in Japan.

KUSHIDA is not the only NJPW talent that WWE has their eyes on and his signing obviously is not a done deal, but they are confident about him potentially coming in as they have discussed one idea that would see him used on the WWE NXT brand.