Top NXT Star Returning to EVOLVE

It was announced tonight at EVOLVE 117 that the former face of EVOLVE and current NXT star Johnny Gargano will be making his return to the company on January 18th and 19th.
His opponents have not yet been named.
I'm a firm believer that you should NEVER forget where you've come from.. you stay loyal to those who have been loyal to you.
I can safely say that I wouldn't be the wrestler I am today without EVOLVE.
January 18th & 19th.. NYC.. The kid comes back for one special weekend. pic.twitter.com/0ZmJjtOuij
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 15, 2018
For one weekend only, @JohnnyGargano returns to @WWNEVOLVE in January! #EVOLVE117 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/WnpoM5xADn
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018