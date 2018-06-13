Top NXT Superstar Injured In Paris?

There’s speculation on Ricochet suffering an injury at Monday’s WWE NXT live event in Paris, France.

Ricochet teamed with Johnny Gargano to defeat Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream, which was originally advertised to be singles matches with Ricochet vs. Dream and Gargano vs. Ciampa. The end of the match saw Ricochet hit a suicide dive on Dream while Gargano made Ciampa tap out. A fan on Twitter noted that Ricochet landed awkwardly and was slow to get up as the referee threw up the dreaded “X” symbol. He was then helped to the back by an official but returned to the ring to celebrate with Gargano. Ricochet draped himself in a French flag and celebrated, showing no real signs of an injury.

Ricochet then missed Tuesday’s NXT live event in Belgium after being scheduled.

Ricochet is currently scheduled to face The Velveteen Dream at Saturday’s “Takeover: Chicago II” event. The roster is headed back home today to prepare for the big event.

Below is a video of the dive in Paris and the tweet about returning to the United States today: