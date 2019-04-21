WWE has announced three of the segments for this week’s Smackdown Live television taping. First up sees Becky Lynch going face-to-face with Charlotte Flair for the first time since their Winner Take All match at WrestleMania 35. Charlotte will likely be the Superstar to take Becky’s Smackdown Live Women’s Championship pushing the Irish Lass Kicker to Monday Night RAW officially.

Also confirmed to appear is new Smackdown Live signing Roman Reigns. Reigns made his presence felt during the Superstar Shakeup as he attacked both Elias and Vince McMahon. WWE appear to be pushing the idea that there will be ‘repercussions’ for Roman’s actions against the boss this week.

Finally WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be taking part in a bout. Kingston will be taking on former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action. Last week, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Kevin Owens defeated Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro in the show’s main event. Nakamura will be looking to get a measure of revenge this week.