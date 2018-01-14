Top Star Done With Impact, Brutal Injury At Tonight’s TV Tapings, Stars Backstage

– Eddie Edwards suffered a bad injury at tonight’s tapings in Orlando when he was hit with a baseball bat. After wrestling a match against Sami Callihan, Sami attacked Edwards in the post-match segment and placed a chair on him, and then hit the chair with a bat. The bat ricocheted off the chair and smacked Edwards across the head. Edwards immediately walked away, holding his head. There was said to be a “ton of blood” when he returned to the locker room and he was immediately taken to a local hospital. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

– Visitors backstage at tonight’s tapings include former manager James Mitchell and WWE seamster & indie wrestler Mikaze, who is married to Sasha Banks. Former ECW World Champion Jerry Lynn is also there tonight, working as a Producer.

– Ethan Carter III is reportedly finishing up with Impact Wrestling at tonight’s tapings in Orlando, according to PWInsider. EC3’s contract was set to expire in the summer but he’s being given an early release. The former World Heavyweight Champion debuted with TNA in 2013. There has been talk of a possible run with WWE. We will have full spoilers from the tapings later tonight.