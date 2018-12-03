Top WWE NXT Star Announced For EVOLVE Title Match, WWE Hypes EVOLVE Shows

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick strong will face EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat at the EVOLVE 117 event on December 15 in Queens. Strong will face Darby Allin at EVOLVE 118 the next night.

Below is WWE’s announcement:

Roderick Strong added to EVOLVE 117 and 118, including EVOLVE Title Match against Fabian Aichner and Austin Theory on Dec. 15

Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong sent shockwaves through the EVOLVE Wrestling locker room over the weekend when he issued a challenge to EVOLVE Champion and fellow NXT Superstar Fabian Aichner on Twitter.

Now, WWE.com can confirm that Strong will not only receive at title opportunity at EVOLVE 117 on Saturday, Dec. 15 in Queens, N.Y. — facing Aichner and previously scheduled challenger Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match — but the NXT Tag Team Champion will also face one of the sport’s most fearless risk-takers, Darby Allin, the next night at EVOLVE 118 in Deer Park, N.Y.

Strong called out Aichner via a tweet on Saturday while commenting on the recent trend of NXT Superstars competing in EVOLVE. NXT’s Italian Roughneck, who captured the EVOLVE Title in October, didn’t wait long to respond, accepting the challenge the next day.

Strong’s statement also caught the attention of Theory, who was already scheduled to challenge Aichner at EVOLVE 117 on Dec. 15. In his reply, Theory reiterated his goal of leaving Queens with the EVOLVE Title, regardless of Strong’s championship ambitions.

While Strong’s declaration earned him a spot in the Dec. 15 title match, it also drew a response from Allin, who has long been in the hunt for the EVOLVE Championship. Allin challenged The Messiah of the Backbreaker to a match on Dec. 16, leading EVOLVE to make the bout official for EVOLVE 118.

Additionally, EVOLVE has announced the full lineups for both New York events, listed below, featuring NXT’s Kassius Ohno and EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Tickets for EVOLVE 117 and EVOLVE 118 are available now at WWNLive.com.

EVOLVE 117 — Saturday, Dec. 15, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.

EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match

Fabian Aichner (c) vs. Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship vs. WWN Championship (If JD Drake is pinned, he will lose the WWN Championship to whomever pins him)

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

Special Challenge Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Curt Stallion

Josh Briggs vs. Leon Ruff

BSHP KNG vs. Joe Gacy

Harlem Bravado vs. Joe Bailey

EVOLVE 118 — Sunday, Dec. 16, at NYWC Sportatorium in Deer Park, N.Y.

EVOLVE Championship Match (If Aichner is still champion)

Fabian Aichner (c) vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Street Profits are still champions)

The Street Profits (c) vs. Harlem Bravado & Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

Special Attraction Match

Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

Special Challenge Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry

SHINE Showcase Match

Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Josh Briggs vs. Adrian Alanis

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Bailey

Four Way Freestyle

Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff vs. BSHP KING vs. Colby Corino