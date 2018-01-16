Top WWE SmackDown Star Injured, Paige On Her Neck Injury (Video)

– As noted, WWE announced on Monday that Paige will be unable to compete in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match due to an injury. WWE has not confirmed the recent reports on Paige’s in-ring career being over after WWE doctors informed her that they would not be clearing her to return to the ring following the injury she suffered at a December WWE live event while taking a kick from Sasha Banks.

In the Fallout video below with Mike Rome, Paige says it pains her to confirm the Rumble news and she really wanted to partake in the history-making match but she will still be there to support Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as Absolution plans to make the Rumble their house.

– Kevin Owens was pulled from the last two WWE SmackDown live events this weekend due to an existing injury, according to PWInsider. Owens has been working through the injury and the belief is that it is not serious but WWE likely pulled Owens from the ring as a precautionary measure.

Owens is scheduled to team with Sami Zayn to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He is expected to be at tonight’s SmackDown tapings but likely in a limited role.