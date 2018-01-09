Top WWE Star Injured On RAW?, John Cena vs. Samoa Joe News, New MMC Team

As noted, Samoa Joe announced on last night’s RAW that he will be in the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble match and that he’s planning on eliminating John Cena first.

There was speculation on Joe vs. Cena being the plan for WrestleMania 34 but it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that they will not be working each other at WrestleMania. Joe and Cena are scheduled to face other at upcoming RAW live events but there’s no word yet on who their WrestleMania opponents will be.

On a related note, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced today that Joe suffered an injury on last night’s RAW. Joe was in the running to be Bayley’s Mixed Match Challenge partner but due to the injury, Elias will be Bayley’s partner after fans voted. RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan was also eligible. You can see Angle’s tweets below and we will keep you updated on Joe’s status.