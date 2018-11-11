Top WWE Star Out With Multiple Concussions

Alexa Bliss has recently been out of action and now it seems like she might not coming back to the ring anytime soon. She’s booked in a captain role at Survivor Series, but she won’t be wrestling. It seems like WWE is going to play it very safe with Bliss due to multiple concussions.

As previously noted, Bliss is being used as a manager on the road during house shows, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that she is dealing with multiple concussions which is why she hasn’t seen any in-ring action.

“The situation is there’s been a lot of talk going on with her So it was not just a concussion, she’s actually had multiple concussions in a short period of time. So that’s why they’re so cautious with her right now. I thought it was more than one but it’s not, I don’t know the number I just know there’s more than one. That’s not a good thing.”