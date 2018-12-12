Top WWE Stars Greet Mustafa Ali After Daniel Bryan Match, Great Photo Of Cruiserweights Watching (VIDEO, PHOTO)

24W Staff
– Jack Gallagher tweeted this pretty cool backstage photo of the cruiserweights watching last night’s non-title SmackDown match between WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

The photo features Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Gallagher, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

Also below are various tweets on the match from WWE Superstars along with video of Ali being congratulated as he returned backstage after the loss: