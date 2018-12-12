Top WWE Stars Greet Mustafa Ali After Daniel Bryan Match, Great Photo Of Cruiserweights Watching (VIDEO, PHOTO)

– Jack Gallagher tweeted this pretty cool backstage photo of the cruiserweights watching last night’s non-title SmackDown match between WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

The photo features Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Gallagher, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

Also below are various tweets on the match from WWE Superstars along with video of Ali being congratulated as he returned backstage after the loss:

The first thing I saw when I came back. @WWE205Live ✊ https://t.co/jctVqyCKc6 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 12, 2018

So glad that the world is getting a chance to see how good @MustafaAliWWE is, the world is yours my friend. #midwestkids — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) December 12, 2018