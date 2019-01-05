Top WWE Superstar Announced For The Royal Rumble

WWE just posted this video of Finn Balor announcing his spot for the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match.

Balor says it doesn’t matter how long he lasts this year because he will win and when he does, he’s going to WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Universal Title.

Balor joins R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods as confirmed Superstars for the men’s Rumble match.