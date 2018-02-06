Top WWE Superstar Headed To Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has moved one step closer to the planned WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar by defeating Bray Wyatt on tonight’s RAW to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Chamber will challenge Lesnar for the title at the biggest show of the year in New Orleans.

We will have more updates on the Chamber card later tonight as the female Chamber participants will be announced and John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman will take place to determine the final entrant in the men’s Chamber.

Below is the updated card for the RAW-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. 2 Superstars TBA

First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women’s Title

Alexa Bliss defends against 5 Superstars TBA