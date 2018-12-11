Top WWE Superstar Injured, Another Mixed Match Challenge Change

Finn Balor is currently injured, according to WWE.

There’s no word yet on what kind of injury Balor is suffering from but WWE noted on tonight’s RAW that he is not there. The storyline is that Balor was injured by Drew McIntyre on last week’s show.

Balor vs. McIntyre is still scheduled for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view and WWE noted during RAW that Balor will be good to by by then.

WWE h as announced that Apollo Crews will be replacing Balor in the Mixed Match Challenge episode that airs tomorrow to determine the finals at TLC. Crews and Bayley will face Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

Balor worked Wednesday’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile and participated in a Triple Threat with McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, which McIntyre won. Balor then left the tour on Thursday and returned home.

Balor has not tweeted about being injured but he did write the following on missing the live event in Buenos Aires: