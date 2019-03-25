Top WWE Superstars Announced For ESPN “Take Over”

Several top WWE Superstars are set to appear on ESPN programming this week to promote WrestleMania 35.

The WWE Public Relations Twitter account announced the following WWE – ESPN line-up for tomorrow:

* Tuesday, March 26 at 7:45am ET – RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair discuss the WrestleMania 35 main event on SportsCenter

* Tuesday, March 26 at 11am ET – Roman Reigns discusses WrestleMania 35, his battle with leukemia and his WWE return on ESPN First Take

Reigns will also be appearing on SportsCenter, E:60, ESPN Deportes and what looks like another First Take episode with Stephen A. Smith. We will keep you updated on times for those appearances.

