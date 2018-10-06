Torrie Wilson Gets Props & Heat For “Shit Show” Tweets Related To Kavanaugh Controversy

Former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson took to Twitter on Friday and tweeted a follow-up to a cryptic tweet that she posted back in late September.

It appears Torrie’s tweet from September 28 was related to the controversy surrounding Brett Kavanaugh, who will likely be confirmed to the Supreme Court this weekend. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault from an alleged incident that happened in the early 1980s but the Senate decided to go ahead with his confirmation after an FBI investigation found no corroborating evidence.

Torrie’s original tweet reads like this: “This shit show is seriously making me sad for our world.”

Her follow-up on Friday reads like this: “I pray to God that we don’t end up living in a world where an accusation with zero proof becomes a sentence of guilt. Creating hell for women who’ve been brutalized to be ignored & making it way too easy to ruin a persons’ life with an accusation.”

Torrie is scheduled to make her return to WWE TV at the SmackDown 1000 episode on October 16. As you could imagine, her recent tweets are not going over well with some wrestling fans on social media.

