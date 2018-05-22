Total Bellas Season 3 Premiere Viewership Down From Season 2

Sunday’s season three premiere of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 517,000 viewers and ranked #24 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from the season two finale, which drew 674,000 viewers and ranked #17 for that night on cable. It looks like the hype surrounding the breakup of John Cena and Nikki Bella did not earn any extra viewers.

The NBA Playoffs topped the night on cable with more than 9 million viewers across two airings.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 3 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 517,000 viewers

Episode 2:

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode