Total Bellas Viewership Down For Season 3 Mid-Season Finale, Video Recap

Sunday’s episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 726,000 viewers and ranked #16 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. This was the mid-season finale.

This is down from last week’s episode, which drew 734,000 viewers and ranked #18 for the night on cable, which was a new high for this season. Last week’s show also drew the second-highest Total Bellas viewership in the history of the show, next to the second episode of the first season that drew 756,000 viewers.

FIFA World Cup games and coverage topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and viewership with almost 14 million viewers across 4 airings on cable.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 3 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 517,000 viewers

Episode 2: 505,000 viewers

Episode 3: 654,000 viewers

Episode 4: 734,000 viewers

Episode 5: 726,000 viewers

Episode 6:

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode