Trailer For Andre The Giant Documentary, The Riott Squad Photos, Fans On General Managers

– Below is the first trailer for WWE Studios’ documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, which will premiere on HBO in the Spring of 2018.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which General Manager has the harder job. As of this writing, 64% went with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle while 36% voted for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

– The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan have participated in their first official photoshoot for WWE. You can scroll through a few photos from the shoot using the Instagram embed below: