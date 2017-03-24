Trailer & Full Content Listing For WWE’s Upcoming Seth Rollins DVD Set

Above is the first trailer for the upcoming “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will be released on May 30th and can be pre-ordered with 20% off via Amazon at this link. WWE’s first-ever release on Rollins features more than 20 matches & moments, a new interview and more.

Also courtesy of WDN, below is the full content listing and the cover artwork for the three-disc set:

DISC 1

Who is Seth Rollins?

FCW

Jack Brisco Classic Finals

Seth Rollins vs. Hunico

FCW • February 6, 2011

Dean Ambrose

FCW 15 Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

FCW • August 14, 2011

Almost There

FCW Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Leo Kruger

FCW • February 23. 2012

NXT

NXT Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Big E. Langston

NXT • January 2, 2013

The Shield’s Destruction

The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus

Elimination Chamber • February 16, 2013

WrestleMania Debut

The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus

WrestleMania XXIX • April 7, 2013

The Phenom

The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan

RAW • April 22, 2013

Dusty Rhodes

Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes

Battleground • October 6, 2013

DISC 2

Parents Know Better

The Shield Disintegrates

RAW • June 2, 2014

All On The Same Level

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Royal Rumble • January 25, 2015

Shining Solo

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015

The Golden Ticket

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015

The Weight of the World

Ladder Match for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Money in the Bank • June 14, 2015

Summer of Rollins

WWE Championship – Open Challenge Match

Seth Rollins vs. Neville

RAW • August 3, 2015

Unparalleled Work Ethic

WWE Championship & US Championship – Winner Take All Match

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

SummerSlam • August 23, 2015

DISC 3

Madison Square Garden

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Live at Madison Square Garden • October 3, 2015

Untimely Injury

Superstar of the Year – Slammy Award Presentation

RAW • December 21, 2015

Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.

WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016

The Shield Explodes

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Battleground • July 24, 2016

Finn Bálor

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

SummerSlam • August 21, 2016

Kevin Owens

WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • November 21, 2016

The Future of The Architect