Trailer & Full Content Listing For WWE’s Upcoming Seth Rollins DVD Set
Above is the first trailer for the upcoming “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will be released on May 30th and can be pre-ordered with 20% off via Amazon at this link. WWE’s first-ever release on Rollins features more than 20 matches & moments, a new interview and more.
Also courtesy of WDN, below is the full content listing and the cover artwork for the three-disc set:
DISC 1
Who is Seth Rollins?
FCW
Jack Brisco Classic Finals
Seth Rollins vs. Hunico
FCW • February 6, 2011
Dean Ambrose
FCW 15 Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
FCW • August 14, 2011
Almost There
FCW Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Leo Kruger
FCW • February 23. 2012
NXT
NXT Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Big E. Langston
NXT • January 2, 2013
The Shield’s Destruction
The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus
Elimination Chamber • February 16, 2013
WrestleMania Debut
The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus
WrestleMania XXIX • April 7, 2013
The Phenom
The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan
RAW • April 22, 2013
Dusty Rhodes
Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes
Battleground • October 6, 2013
DISC 2
Parents Know Better
The Shield Disintegrates
RAW • June 2, 2014
All On The Same Level
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
Royal Rumble • January 25, 2015
Shining Solo
Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton
WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015
The Golden Ticket
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015
The Weight of the World
Ladder Match for the WWE Championship
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
Money in the Bank • June 14, 2015
Summer of Rollins
WWE Championship – Open Challenge Match
Seth Rollins vs. Neville
RAW • August 3, 2015
Unparalleled Work Ethic
WWE Championship & US Championship – Winner Take All Match
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
SummerSlam • August 23, 2015
DISC 3
Madison Square Garden
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
Live at Madison Square Garden • October 3, 2015
Untimely Injury
Superstar of the Year – Slammy Award Presentation
RAW • December 21, 2015
Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.
WWE Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016
The Shield Explodes
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
Battleground • July 24, 2016
Finn Bálor
WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
SummerSlam • August 21, 2016
Kevin Owens
WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • November 21, 2016
The Future of The Architect
Write Your Comment