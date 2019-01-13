Trevor Lee Signs with WWE

In the current big rush to sign free agents, WWE seems to have scored a point. Trevor Lee has recently announced that he has signed with WWE. Lee departed Impact Wrestling on New Year’s Eve when his contract expired and he decided not to re-sign with Impact.

Lee had a very successful run in Impact since joining it in 2015, and won the X-Division Championship 3 times and also won the World Tag Team Championship once. He has also wrestled for several independent companies such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, where he won the PWG World Tag Team Championship on one occasion with Andrew Everett. Lee will likely report to the WWE Performance Center soon, and start performing on NXT.