Triple H Addresses Possibility Of Kurt Angle Wrestling For WWE Again

WWE COO Triple H recently appeared on ESPN’s Cheap Heat to promote WrestleMania 33. During his appearance on the show, “The Game” spoke about the possibility of Kurt Angle wrestling for WWE again.

“The King of Kings” explained that the company will “never say never,” but pointed to some of the medical concerns and other issues that may prevent such a thing from happening.

“Yeah, but I think that we were very clear with Kurt, I’ve been very clear with Kurt in every conversation on this topic, it’s a proving ground, right? So he did a lot of great things and there’s a lot of time under the table, a lot of baggage, all those things,” said Triple H. “It just comes back down to, ‘let’s get together – let’s see how it goes. If it goes well for you and it goes well for us, and everything is great, then, we see where it goes from there.’

HHH continued, “We’re not going to say, ‘never’. Kurt would have to go through a lot of physical requirements to be able to be allowed to return to the ring. And I know that angers fans, but that’s us looking after the wellbeing of talent in general whether they like that or dislike that. That’s the facts.”

Kurt Angle is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend.