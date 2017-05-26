Triple H Also Congratulates Asuka (Photo), New NXT Ring Name, Ember Moon

– The Mass Effect gameplay between Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and injured WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon continues in this new “UpUpDownDown” video. The end of the competition will see the loser drink a “Krogan Shake” made up of a bunch of things that do not belong together, according to Woods.

– Sarah Bridges is now using the name Sarah Logan in NXT. She faced Peyton Royce at tonight’s Full Sail tapings in a match that should air on the June 7th NXT episode. Sarah was known as Crazy Mary Dobson before coming to WWE. Her new Twitter handle is @sarahloganwwe.

– As noted, Stephanie McMahon and Bill Goldberg both took to Twitter and congratulated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka on her 174-win streak. Triple H also congratulated Asuka with this tweet from tonight’s tapings: