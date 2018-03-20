Triple H & Brie Bella On Daniel Bryan’s Big News, WWE Hypes Opening Segment

– Below is new backstage video from tonight’s SmackDown with Renee Young reading reactions to Daniel Bryan finally being cleared to return to the ring for WWE.

– As noted, the SmackDown General Manager will kick off tonight’s show to discuss the big news from today. WWE posted the following SmackDown teaser on Bryan’s opening segment:

Daniel Bryan to kick off SmackDown LIVE

Following the monumental announcement that four-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition, SmackDown LIVE’s General Manager will kick off the blue brand.

What will the future hold for WWE’s “Yes!” Man? Could we see a WrestleMania return? How will this affect his role as GM? Who will he look to face first? Find out as The Road to WrestleMania continues on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C.

– Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and wrote the following on Bryan being cleared. You can read reactions from Shane McMahon and Paige at this link plus reactions from WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Bryan himself and others at this link.

.@WWE's primary concern is the health and wellness of our performers. I'm sure it was a long two years for @WWEDanielBryan, but glad he could make a healthy return to doing what he loves: performing for the #WWE Universe in the ring. #YesYesYes — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2018

– Brie Bella posted the following on Instagram this afternoon to celebrate her husband being cleared to wrestle for WWE again: