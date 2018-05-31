Triple H & Chris Jericho Hype Takeover Themes, John Cena Teaches Trucker Slang, Marc Mero

– John Cena teaches trucker slang in this new video from Vanity Fair. The segment was done to promote the new Dallas & Robo animated series on YouTube Red, which stars the voices of Cena and Kat Dennings.

– Former WWE and WCW star Marc Mero will bring his “Be Against Destructive Decisions #BADDTOUR” to the Hamilton Stage in Rahway, New Jersey on Thursday of this week. The motivational speech is being promoted by The Rahway Prevention Coalition and Northfield Bank as a part of their anti-drug efforts.

MyCentralJersey.com notes, “During his presentation Mero will talk about suicide, drugs, gangs, violence and bullying and how to prevent destructive behavior. He will talk about his life in which he faced a number of obstacles, both as a youngster and young adult, dealing with broken family issues and overdosing on three occasions, and surviving. He turned his life around to become a professional wrestler and champion.”

– Triple H announced that Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy and Halestorm will be providing theme songs for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event during Money In the Bank weekend. Fozzy’s “Painless” and Halestorm’s “Uncomfortable” singles will be used. Below is a video from Triple H and comments from Jericho: